  • STV
  • MySTV

Almost one in five could be forced into debt by funeral costs

STV

Almost a quarter of Scots would not be able to afford funeral costs.

Funeral: A quarter of Scots would be unable to pay.
Funeral: A quarter of Scots would be unable to pay.

Almost a quarter of Scots would not be able to afford to pay for a funeral if a loved one died unexpectedly, new research has found.

A total of 22% would be be able to pay for burial or cremation following a sudden death, with a further 19% saying they would have to go into debt - using a credit card, loan or borrowing to cover the cost of a service.

While almost two-fifths (38%) of people in the Highlands and Islands have money set aside for their own funeral, the proportion who have savings for this in the central Scotland region is just 19%.

The research, by YouGov for Social Security Scotland, was released as a new benefit to help low-income families with the cost of funeral expenses was launched.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said putting dignity "at the heart" of the devolved benefit system was good for the nation as well as individuals.

The new Funeral Support Payment, which is now open for applications, will help families with burial or cremation costs, as well as some travel costs.

It also includes a £700 flat rate payment for those people who do not have funeral plans in place.

Ministers have already committed to increasing the payment - which replaces the Funeral Expenses Payment scheme operated by the UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) - each year in line with inflation.

Ms Somerville said: "I am delighted that the Scottish Government is introducing its sixth new benefit today. "If people on low incomes find themselves in the awful position of having lost a loved one and they are struggling to pay for the funeral, I would urge them to find out if they are eligible and apply for Funeral Support Payment.

"As with all of the benefits that we are introducing, we have been working hard to make sure that we improve people's experience of accessing this kind of support.

"We have simplified the application process to make it less intrusive and we have, for the first time, included the option for people to apply online."

She added: "Tackling poverty, while respecting the dignity of our people, is at the heart of the Scottish Social Security System, and it benefits not only individuals and families but our nation as a whole."

The Scottish Government worked with the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) in developing the new scheme.

NAFD director Paul Cuthell, said: "The streamlined application procedure will be of great benefit to bereaved people and the fact that it is index-linked to inflation is a significant step in the right direction towards ensuring that people receive an appropriate level of support when they need it."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.