News stand: Rod beats cancer, Indyref2 wins huge backing
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, September 16.
The Herald: Universities hit by brain drain as no-deal looms.
The National: Indyref 2 wins huge backing in new poll.
Daily Record: Rod: I've beaten cancer.
The Press & Journal (North-East): Shock new figures reveal north-east's accident blackspots.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & islands): Outrage as north kids miss out on weeks of learning.
The Financial Times: Saudis seek to reassure markets as attack halves oil production.
The Telegraph: Johnson confident he is closing on a deal.
The Guardian: Surge in UK children linked to 'county lines' drug gangs.
The Metro: 'Infantile Hulk'.
