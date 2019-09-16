Former Hearts manager Jim Jefferies suffers heart attack

The 68-year-old is recovering in hospital after reportedly falling ill at a golf course.

Jim Jefferies: Led Hearts to Scottish Cup glory in 1998. © SNS Group

Former Hearts manager and player Jim Jefferies is in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The 68-year-old is recovering after reportedly falling ill while playing golf on Monday morning.

Jefferies, who famously led Hearts to victory in the Scottish Cup in 1998, also managed Dunfermline, Kilmarnock, Bradford City and Falkirk during his career.

Dunfermline Athletic tweeted: "Everyone... is wishing former manager Jim Jefferies a speedy recovery following falling ill earlier today.

"Get well soon Jim!"

