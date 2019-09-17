News stand: Fears over spate of blazes, Swinson's hypocrisy
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, September 17.
Daily Record: Cops can't whitewash our son's murder.
The Herald: Demand for votes at 16 and a voice over climate emergency.
The National: Swinson's huge indyref hypocrisy totally exposed.
The Press & Journal (North-East): Lib Dem hopeful sorry over social media Tory rant.
The Press & Journal (First Edition): Wildfire fears as police probe spate of blazes.
The Telegraph: Luxembourg laughs in Johnson's face.
The Guardian: Johnson left humiliated as Brexit visit ends in chaos.
Metro: It all ends in jeers.
The Independent: Gone missing.
Financial Times: Crude price spikes as fears mount over disruption to Saudi supply.
