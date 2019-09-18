  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon: SNP win will wash away resistance to IndyRef2

STV

Five years ago, voters took to the polls to cast their vote on Scottish Independence.

Sturgeon: 'Scotland is being ripped out the EU against its will'.
Sturgeon: 'Scotland is being ripped out the EU against its will'. STV

Westminster resistance to giving Scots a second vote on independence will be "washed away" after another SNP election victory, Nicola Sturgeon has predicted.

Five years after people in Scotland voted to stay part of the UK, the country is facing the possibility of a snap general election.

While successive prime ministers have rejected the First Minister's calls for a second independence referendum, Ms Sturgeon said that would change if her party won again at the polls.

The referendum took place after the SNP won a historic overall majority in the Scottish Parliament in the 2011 Holyrood election - the only time in devolution this has been achieved.

On September 18 2014, voters rejected independence, with 55% backing keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom.

Despite claims from SNP leaders at the time that the referendum would be a "once in a generation" event, Ms Sturgeon has already earmarked the second part of 2020 for a fresh ballot.

She said "so much has changed in the past five years" and that was why the issue should be put back to voters.

At the time of the referendum, Scots were told they could be cast out of the European Union if they voted Yes - but two years later the UK as a whole voted for Brexit, despite almost two-thirds of Scots supporting Remain.

The First Minister, who was in Berlin on Wednesday, said the 2014 referendum was the "biggest democratic event Scotland has ever had".

Five years on, she said: "Scotland is being ripped out the EU against its will by the most dangerous Tory Government in modern history."

'Scotland is being ripped out the EU against its will by the most dangerous Tory Government in modern history.'
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister

As SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford joined young campaigners in Glasgow to make the case for a fresh ballot on the anniversary, Ms Sturgeon added: "It is worth remembering that nobody born this century had a say in 2014, or indeed a say in the UK's ill-fated EU referendum.

"But young people from every town and community in Scotland will have their say in a fresh independence referendum - and I am confident that they will overwhelmingly vote Yes."

The SNP won the most seats at Holyrood in 2016 after fighting that election on a manifesto that pledged there should be a second independence referendum if there was a significant change of circumstances from the 2014 vote.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440846-ponsonby-scotland-s-referendum-a-legacy-still-in-the-writing/ | default

In 2017 the SNP won a key vote at Holyrood, with MSPs backing the First Minister's demands for power to hold a ballot to be transferred.

Ms Sturgeon said: "No Westminster Government, of any party, has the right to stand in the way of the sovereign right of the people of Scotland to determine their own future.

"A win for the SNP in any upcoming election will simply reinforce that - the Westminster wall of opposition to an independence referendum is already crumbling and another election win for the SNP will wash it away."

Carlaw: 'The SNP need to forget what might have been'.
Carlaw: 'The SNP need to forget what might have been'. © STV

Scottish Conservative interim leader Jackson Carlaw said Ms Sturgeon and her party needed to forget what might have been.

He said "Five long years after the referendum, the SNP is unable to understand that Scotland clearly voted No to independence.

"Instead of focusing on the day job, Nicola Sturgeon has focused to the exclusion of all else on the only thing that matters to her and her party - how to overturn the people's verdict and run it all over again.

"It has been the longest hangover in political history - and it is Scotland that has suffered.

"A promise to guarantee waiting times - broken. A promise to deliver a radical new Education Bill - broken. A promise to spare low paid workers from tax rises - broken."

Mr Carlaw added: "Five years on, it's time the SNP focused not on what might have been but on what Scotland can be right now.

"We have what it takes to be the most prosperous and best educated part of the United Kingdom. Nicola Sturgeon needs finally to put her defeat five years ago to one side and deliver."

Labour's shadow Scottish Secretary Lesley Laird said the 2014 referendum result had "never been accepted by the SNP".

She added: "Ever since they found out that they lost, they have been agitating for the referendum to be rerun.

"That is not what people in Scotland want and for one simple reason I'm not convinced it's what Nicola Sturgeon wants - because she knows she would lose again."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said on the anniversary of the vote: "We had the power in our hands and we made the right decision for the future of our country.

"The Nationalists gave it everything for the once in a lifetime vote but the partnership of the United Kingdom endured.

"It is disappointing that the SNP have not stood by the Edinburgh Agreement after the legal, fair and decisive vote.

"The country has had enough division and damage with Brexit and independence. It's time to make it stop."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.