Workers at drinks giant Diageo suspend strike action

Strike action has been called off at spirits giant Diageo after management and unions struck a last-minute pay deal.

Workers were due to walk out at several of the company's sites, including the Cameron Bridge, Leven and Shieldhall plants, after unions rejected a "final" pay offer of 2.8% on Monday.

However, a deal was struck shortly before the first of a wave of "rolling" strikes was due to start at 10pm on Tuesday.

The Unite and GMB unions said they would now consult their members on the new offer.

In a joint statement, GMB Scotland organiser Keir Greenaway and Unite Scotland officer Stevie Deans said: "We are pleased that on the brink of strike action, Diageo tabled an offer that we feel merits our members' consultation.

"The offer is a two-year commitment on pay and also sets out a time frame for the negotiation of a new collective agreement.

"Our strike action is now suspended while a full consultative ballot of our members takes place on the offer."

Unite and GMB Scotland members account for nearly half of Diageo's total workforce of 3,000 in Scotland.

