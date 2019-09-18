News stand: Twisted jailer made my life hell, five years on

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, September 18.

Read all about it: Front page news on Wednesday.

The Scotsman: Public inquiry into Scottish hospital building scandals.

The National: Five years on: The lies of Better Together exposed.

The Herald: Government orders probe into building of crisis-hit hospitals.

Daily Record: Twisted jailer made my life hell.

The Press & Journal: £250,000 plan to boost adventure tourism in north.

The Guardian: Corbyn: I'll stay neutral and let people decide on Brexit.

i: PM abused his power to 'silence' MPs, court told.

The Telegraph: Brexit stunt shows why UK wants out, says US.

Metro: 'A fist-bump after knifing Jodie'.

Financial Times: Gates says fossil fuel divestment campaigners wasting their time.

