News stand: Queen asked to attack Yes campaign, body found

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, September 19.

Read all about it: Front page news on Thursday.

Daily Record: A father, footballer and fighter to the end.

The National: Cameron: I asked the Queen to attack Yes campaign.

The Herald: Cameron: I lobbied Queen to back No on independence.

The Press & Journal: Man befriended backpacker and tried to rape her / Body found on north-east coast.

Edinburgh Evening News: Let the kids play.

The Scotsman: Cameron asked Queen to intervene in referendum.

The Guardian: Saudis to Trump: Here's out proof - now world must respond to Iran.

The Telegraph: Rees-Mogg urges Farage supporters to return to the Tory fold.

