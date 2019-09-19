Summer set for last hurrah with Scots to bask in 23C

The Scottish summer is set for one last hurrah this weekend with temperatures exceeding 23C.

Sunshine: One last hurrah for Scotland's summer. STV

Scotland's summer is set for one last hurrah this weekend with temperatures set to exceed 20C in some parts of the country.

Following a week of sunshine Glasgow is expected to be basking in temperatures of 23C on Saturday with Edinburgh not far behind on 21C.

However, despite the heat wind in the west could reach speeds of 45mph.

The good weather won't be around for long with the tail end of Hurrican Humberto ready to bring heavy rain from Sunday and the temperatures will also start to dip.

Emma Smith, a Met Office meteorologist, said: "As we go into tomorrow afternoon and evening, the temperature is starting to get a bit warmer.

"On Sunday, the temperature will start to turn downwards, from there on in, we do get unsettled weather day by day with temperatures falling down to where they should be for this time of year.

"Hurricane Humberto is moving towards us and becoming very quickly downgraded so it's not going to be a hurricane by the time it gets to us, but it will bring with it wet and windy weather."

She added: "It will be quite unstable all next week with low pressure coming towards us through the jet stream."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.