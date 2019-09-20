  • STV
  • MySTV

Pupils taking part in climate strikes 'should not be punished'

STV

Scotland's largest teaching union is urging local authorities not to punish pupils who take part.

Strike: Pupils who took part 'should not' be punished.
Strike: Pupils who took part 'should not' be punished. STV

Scotland's largest teaching union is urging local authorities not to punish pupils who take part in youth climate strikes on Friday.

Youngsters are taking part in more than 150 demonstrations around the UK calling for action on climate change as part of a global movement inspired by teenage activist Greta Thunberg.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has written to Scotland's 32 local authorities urging them to respect pupils' rights to take part in the action.

Edinburgh City Council last month announced pupils will only be authorised to miss school to go on climate strikes once a year, saying regularly missing school could affect their education.

In the letter, EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "Whilst the EIS is not encouraging pupils/students to participate in anti-climate change strikes, we recognise that many will do so.

"We believe that their right to do so should be respected and that participants should not be sanctioned or punished as a consequence.

"If we are to encourage our pupils to be confident individuals that effectively contribute to society on global themes including sustainability, we shouldn't seek to punish them when they campaign for global sustainability."

Strike: Pupils who took part 'should not' be punished.
Strike: Pupils who took part 'should not' be punished.

On Friday, there will be major marches in Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as demonstrations in many other locations around Scotland including Inverness, Fort William and Lerwick.

Oxfam Scotland said reducing emissions quickly in the next 10 years is essential to help prevent the climate emergency from becoming a "global climate catastrophe."

Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, said: "From the surge in support for Greta Thunberg to the global school strike movement, it is inspiring to see the next generation demand urgent and sustained action on the climate crisis.

"Having helped to cause this crisis, rich countries like Scotland have a moral obligation to the world's poorest countries where the current generation is already living with the life and death consequences of decades of inaction.

"Young people around the globe, including in Scotland, know this is wrong and that things need to change. "We'll be joining these huge marches on Scotland's streets because the climate emergency requires an emergency response and we want to echo the school strikers' call to world leaders to match rhetoric with immediate and lasting policy changes."

The Church of Scotland has called on adults to listen to young people's concerns about climate change and try to understand why they are profoundly worried about the future.

Rev Dr Richard Frazer, convener of the Church and Society Council, said: "Climate change will change the lives of children growing up today and they will experience profoundly the impact in decades to come.

"It now casts a long shadow over their lives and they have responded to the inspiring example of the Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg and want to be heard.

"We are mindful of the many arguments for and against schoolchildren 'striking' and appreciate the strong feelings this evokes.

"Rather than taking a stand for or against climate strikes, we urge churches and congregations to listen to children in their communities."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.