News stand: Racists hunt migrants, we are not amused

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, September 20.

Read all about it: Front page news across Scotland on Friday.

The Scotsman: We are not amused: Palace rebukes Cameron on indyref.

Edinburgh Evening News: Well played.

The Press & Journal: More than half of NHS workers didn't get flu jabs / Closure of dairy giant's city depot puts jobs at risk.

The Herald: Climate crisis... where do you stand?

The National: Why are you running so scared of indyref 2?

Daily Record: Brothel boss will be coffin up £780k.

The Guardian: Revealed: Police flaws that betray rape victims.

The Independent: One in five pupils fails to gain basic qualifications.

The Telegraph: Juncker offers hope of deal by October 31.

Financial Times: Saudi Arabia 'bullies' wealthy families to pump cash into oil IPO.

Metro: Racists hunt migrants on our beaches.

