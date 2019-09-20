News stand: Racists hunt migrants, we are not amused
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, September 20.
The Scotsman: We are not amused: Palace rebukes Cameron on indyref.
Edinburgh Evening News: Well played.
The Press & Journal: More than half of NHS workers didn't get flu jabs / Closure of dairy giant's city depot puts jobs at risk.
The Herald: Climate crisis... where do you stand?
The National: Why are you running so scared of indyref 2?
Daily Record: Brothel boss will be coffin up £780k.
The Guardian: Revealed: Police flaws that betray rape victims.
The Independent: One in five pupils fails to gain basic qualifications.
The Telegraph: Juncker offers hope of deal by October 31.
Financial Times: Saudi Arabia 'bullies' wealthy families to pump cash into oil IPO.
Metro: Racists hunt migrants on our beaches.
