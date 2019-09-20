Royal Bank of Scotland appoints new chief executive

Alison Rose was the heavy favourite to succeed Ross McEwan as the bank's boss.

Alison Rose will begin her new role in November. RBS

The Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Alison Rose as its new chief executive officer.

Ms Rose was the heavy favourite to succeed Ross McEwan as boss of the publicly-owned bank when he departs from the company on October 31.

She is currently the bank's chief executive for its commercial and private banking arm, as well as deputy CEO of Natwest Holdings.

RBS chairman Howard Davies said: "I am delighted that we have appointed Alison as our new CEO. She brings extensive experience and a track record of success from her previous roles at the bank.

"Following a rigorous internal and external process, I am confident that we have appointed the best person for the job."

Alison Rose said: "It is a huge honour to have been appointed as the new CEO of RBS and I am looking forward to getting started.

"As one of the oldest and most important financial institutions in the UK, we have a key role to play in supporting the economy and championing the potential that exists across the country."