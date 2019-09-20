  • STV
I have cancer. I'm not pregnant ... but I'm having a baby

Laura Boyd

Our entertainment reporter celebrates the miracle of surrogacy ten years after leukaemia diagnosis.

Laura Boyd was diagnosed with cancer ten years ago this week.
Laura Boyd was diagnosed with cancer ten years ago this week.

Ten years ago this week I was diagnosed with cancer - chronic myeloid leukaemia to be precise.

This is a cancer that affects white blood cells and progresses slowly over time. Almost 90 per cent of those diagnosed survive another five years, but many more are living much longer thanks to improved medications.

My life has been fairly normal despite the initial shock and adjustment that came with the diagnosis, thanks to the chemotherapy tablets I take twice a day. I've worked in television and interviewed some of the biggest stars in the world. I've gone out with my friends and travelled.

There is nothing I haven't been able to do - except have a baby. Leukaemia hasn't affected my fertility, but it's unlikely I could carry a child to term.

I found this out by coming off my drugs to see how my body would cope. Answer was: it didn't. The cancerous cells multiplied and I was told there was a chance that if I did get pregnant the cancer could get so aggressive I could be forced to choose between my life or the baby's.

Devastating.

My husband and I felt like we had nowhere to turn. But then the most incredible thing happened: a family member offered to be a surrogate. She'd carry our baby.

We'll have a daughter by Christmas - our own little miracle.

Our impending parenthood has sent us on a long education not only about how the medical system works - injections and tablets for me, injections and tablets for our surrogate and more paperwork than you can imagine - but also about how Scotland's antiquated surrogacy laws are in desperate need of rewriting to reflect the changes society has gone through since they were last updated in the 1980s.

'My husband and I felt like we had nowhere to turn. But then the most incredible thing happened: a family member offered to be a surrogate. She'd carry our baby'
Laura Boyd

"I'm not sure people realise this that when the child is born, it's the surrogate that is the legal parent and in some circumstances her husband would also be the legal parent," said Dr. Alan Brown, a lecturer in private law at Glasgow University. "I think people might find [this] very bizarre."

There's a six-week wait after birth to apply to switch the legal parenthood of the child over to its intended family (in this case, us). The court order can months to go through. It's a stressy situation that makes life needlessly complicated.

Law Commissions in Scotland, England and Wales consulted and will publish a paper in October that will spark conversations around surrogacy law, including thorny issues such as payments for carrying a child and who the legal parents should be upon birth.

The medical director at the Glasgow Centre For Reproductive Medicine thinks it's time for things to change.

"The intended parents actually have no rights and if the surrogate wishes to keep the baby, the law is on her side, she keeps the baby" said Dr Marco Gaudoin.

Claire Kelly has been a surrogate three times.
Claire Kelly has been a surrogate three times.

"I find that quite harsh. At the same time, I don't want to take away the rights of the surrogate. These things have to be finely balanced."

Any clarity would likely be welcomed by Claire Kelly. The Glenrothes woman has been a surrogate three times and has two boys of her own.

"I was interested in IVF and fertility and one day I was watching a programme about a surrogacy journey and it mentioned Surrogacy UK," she said. "I looked online and found out about the organisation ... it all started from there."

Surrogacy is an incredibly personal matter it feels strange to speak out about having someone else carry your child, but I hope that by doing so it will help others in a similar situation see there can be other routes to having a little one.

It's something I haven't really discussed, other than with those closest to me, until now. I hope this means I can talk about having a baby without having to explain while I don't quite have a bump (sadly, that's just pizza).

And it's also something we will explain to our little girl as soon as she is old enough to understand: mummy's tummy was too sick to carry you, so somebody else did and we are so very grateful they took such good care of you.

Claire told me when I met her that nothing beats seeing parents' joy when they meet their child for the first time.

I can't wait for that moment.

