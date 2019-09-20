Scottish Tree Festival celebrates the great outdoors

The event, organised by Discover Scottish Gardens, will run until December.

Glenwhan Gardens: Owner and creator Tessa Knott has devoted four decades to creating these gardens out of a barren moorland.

The country's most beautiful and unusual trees are set to be celebrated once again with the return of the Scottish Tree Festival.

Organised by Discover Scottish Gardens and supported by VisitScotland, the event aims to inspire local people and tourists to take a trip outdoors and enjoy Scotland's spectacular array of diverse woodlands and gardens.

Fyvie Castle: Over 70 nationwide events will be held during the festival.

Over 70 nationwide events will be held from September 28 to December 1, from Attadale Gardens in the Highlands to Kailzie Gardens in the Scottish Borders, showcasing the country's heritage, exotic and champion trees.

The festival returns after a highly successful first year with guided garden and woodland walks, tree trails and workshops.

Ann Steele, head of heritage gardening (Policy) at National Trust for Scotland, said: "The Scottish Tree Festival is a great way to take a moment to reflect on and acknowledge the important role trees play in our everyday lives.

"The benefits of trees extend beyond their beauty; from social and communal to economic, health and environmental benefits.

"Scotland is lucky to have some of the most extraordinary species, rich in heritage and diversity.

"We are thrilled that our involvement in this year's festival has grown with an increased number of sites taking part and we look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to our events and activities."

Dawyck Botanic Garden: The festival will run until December.

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh will host guided walks and an exhibition celebrating the wonders of wood, while the University of Edinburgh's Gaelic officer will offer an afternoon of storytelling under the trees in Holyrood Park.

The Enchanted Forest - a pioneering sound and light show - will explore the autumn woodland of Faskally Wood near Pitlochry, while visitors to Dunrobin Castle in Sutherland will be able to enjoy picking apples from the estate to make fresh juice.

In addition, a host of other individual garden owners, nurseries and tree-related activity organisers will provide visitors with multiple opportunities to engage with Scotland's greenspaces and celebrate the longest living species on earth.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said: "I am thrilled to see the Scottish Tree Festival return for its second year.

"With over 70 events taking place across the country this festival offers an opportunity for visitors to experience Scotland's rich autumn colours and reflect on the importance of the longest living species on Earth.

"Promoting events that share the tourism windfall in lesser known parts of Scotland and out with peak times of the year is key for VisitScotland.

"Events like this are a great way for visitors to discover new attractions and ensure the benefits of tourism are felt across the country throughout the year."

For more information and the full list of events, go to visitscotland.com.

