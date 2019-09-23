News stand: Corbyn 'terrified' of becoming PM, Salmond fury

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, September 23.

Read all about it: Front page news across Scotland on Monday.

Daily Record: I'll fight ex to get his cash back for Isabella.

The National: Salmond fury as Cameron tries to shift blame in royal indyref row.

The Herald: Less than half of our rubbish is recycled in Scotland.

The Press & Journal (North-East): Cop chase ends in three arrests and officer in hospital.

The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Woman, 63, dies in horror crash.

The Guardian: Revolt over Brexit policy throws Labour into chaos.

Metro: Labour rift on Brexit grows.

The Independent: Corbyn 'terrified' of becoming prime minister.

Financial Times: Thomas Cook repatriation plan on standby as administration looms.

