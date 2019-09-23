Thomas Cook: What happens now after firm folds?

  • STV
Thomas Cook flights in and out of Glasgow Airport were cancelled on Monday morning.

Travel giant Thomas Cook has collapsed after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal, leaving thousands of Scots stranded abroad awaiting repatriation.

The company was unable to secure the extra £200m needed to keep the business afloat following a full day of crucial talks with the major shareholder and creditors on Sunday.

Richard Moriarty, the chief executive of the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said the UK Government had asked his organisation to launch "the UK's largest ever peacetime repatriation".

What happens now?

How many people are affected?

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said there are currently more than 150,000 British customers on Thomas Cook holidays abroad - nearly twice the number that were repatriated after the collapse of Monarch in 2017.

An estimated million more have lost their future bookings.

What will happen to customers already on holiday?

The CAA said the Government has asked it to launch a repatriation programme over the next two weeks, starting on Monday and running to Sunday, October 6.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said all customers currently abroad with Thomas Cook who are booked to return to the UK over the next two weeks will be brought home as close as possible to their booked return date.

Thomas Cook package holiday customers will also see the cost of their accommodation covered by the Government, through the Air Travel Trust Fund or Atol scheme.

Customers currently overseas should not travel to the airport until their flight back to the UK has been confirmed on the dedicated website thomascook.caa.co.uk.

What about those who have bookings and are yet to travel?

All bookings have been cancelled and, according to the CAA, Thomas Cook customers in the UK who have yet to travel should not go to the airport as all flights leaving the UK have been grounded.

Who will pay for this?

When Monarch Airlines went bust in October 2017, the Government spent £60m hiring planes to get passengers home.

A figure has not been given but bringing back Thomas Cook passengers will likely cost more than this.

What is the Atol scheme?

Atol provides protection to holidaymakers when travel firms collapse.

What type of bookings are protected?

The scheme protects most trips booked as a package, such as flights and accommodation, or flights and car hire.

It also applies to some flight-only bookings, particularly when the tickets are not received immediately.

What protection does it offer?

If a business collapses while you are on holiday, the scheme will make sure you can finish your holiday and return home.

Customers who have not yet left home will be given a refund or replacement holiday.

What can I do if my trip is not Atol protected?

Under normal circumstances, passengers who are not ATOL protected would be asked to find, and pay for, their own way home.

Holidaymakers can usually apply to their credit or debit card provider to be reimbursed. Not all travel insurance policies provide coverage when a firm collapses.

But in this case, the DfT said everyone on a Thomas Cook holiday with a return flight to the UK within the two weeks will be brought home free of charge, whether they are Atol protected or not and regardless of their nationality.

What will happen to Thomas Cook shops?

Thomas Cook has around 600 stores on UK high streets which are expected to close.

Its ten stores in Scotland are in Stirling, Perth, Alloa, Falkirk, Alexandria, Milngavie, Glasgow, Helensburgh, Dunfermline and Clydebank.

Thomas Cook Group employs around 21,000 people in 16 countries.

What about the airlines?

All flights have been cancelled, according to the CAA.

Those based in the UK, Scandinavia and the Balearics carry the group's name, while their German sister company is named Condor.

How can holidaymakers find out more about the situation?

A website has been set up at thomascook.caa.co.uk and the helpline number for people in the UK is 0300 303 2800.

The number from abroad is +44 1753 330 330.

