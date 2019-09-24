News stand: Thomas Cook collapses into chaos, cowards
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, September 24.
The Scotsman: Questions grow as Thomas Cook collapses into chaos.
Edinburgh Evening News: Cowards.
The Press & Journal: Thomas Cook heartbreak for holidaymakers.
The Herald: Massive airlift to bring 150,000 stranded holidaymakers home.
The National: Labour on Brexit: What an absolute shambles.
Daily Record: Turfed out on the street.
The Guardian: Corbyn sees off grassroots Remain demand amid conference chaos.
Metro: The Great British take-off.
The Independent: Labour backs Corbyn in move to reject Remain.
Financial Times: Thomas Cook managers face pay probe as rescue flights begin.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.