More than 13,000 sex crimes reported to police last year

The reporting of sexual crimes increased by 8% in the past year - the highest level seen since 1971.

The reporting of sexual crimes in Scotland has risen by 8% in the past year to more than 13,500 - the highest level seen since 1971.

The latest national statistics for 2018-19 continue the long-term trend of increased recording of sexual offences, both historical and recent, including a rise in online crime.

Non-sexual violent crime has also increased by 10%, rising from 7251 crimes in 2017-18 to more than 8000 in the past year.

Despite this, violent crime remains at a historically low level in Scotland, with a fewer number of offences recorded in 2018-19 than in all years between 1980 and 2011-12.

Overall crimes increased by 1% from 244,504 to 246,480, but remains at one of the lowest levels seen since 1974.

Reported sexual crimes have increased year-on-year since 2008, while around 40% of sex crimes in the past year relating to a victim under the age of 18.

Sexual assault accounted for 38% of all sexual crimes, with more than 5000 reported in 2018- 19 - a 6% rise on the year before.

Rape and attempted rape made up 18% of total sex offences, with around 2400 recorded by police in the past year, an 8% spike on the year before.

Meanwhile, vandalism has almost halved in ten years, falling by 6% in the past year to the lowest level since 1976, while there has been 42% fall in fire-raising in a decade.

So-called "crimes of dishonesty" were at the third lowest-level since 1971, with house-breaking at a record low, but shoplifting was up 7% on the previous year.

The police clear-up rate of crimes rose to 51%, one of the highest levels since comparable records began in 1976, although for sexual crimes it has fallen from 60% last year to 58%.

Deputy chief constable Malcolm Graham said: "Police Scotland cleared up an additional 89 crimes per week on average compared to the year before and increased detection rates are to be welcomed.

"We have seen a large increase in reports of rape and sexual offences since the formation of Police Scotland.

"It is crucial those affected by these crimes feel confident about coming forward and reform of policing has transformed how we approach these cases.

"While violence and carrying weapons remains at historically low levels, it is entirely unacceptable and tackling it is a key priority."

Following release of the crime statistics, justice secretary Humza Yousaf announced a new study into repeat victims of violent crime.

He said: "While there is less crime and fewer victims than a decade ago, the impact on victims, particularly of sexual or violent crimes, is often devastating.

"That is why we are strengthening how Scotland's justice system and other public services support victims, while investing in both law enforcement and crime prevention projects.

"We want victims to have the confidence to report crimes to the police.

"We know that many of the sexual crimes recorded in this year's figures occurred many years in the past.

"We are investing record levels of funding to support victims through a range of front line specialist services."

Yousaf added: "Our £20m investment in violence prevention since 2007 has helped reduce violent crime to levels now 43% lower than in 2006-07, but any rise requires us to re-double-efforts to secure the gains made over the last decade.

"While fewer than 1 in every 100 adults are victims of repeated incidents of violence, these accounted for around three-fifths of violent crime.

"This research will help police, together with local and national government to better understand the nature of repeat violence - including the role of substance misuse - and ensure we focus our efforts on those most affected by violence wherever it persists."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.