Nae Danger knife crime initiative to help youngsters

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf will launch an initiative aimed at halting knife crime on Wednesday.

Nae Danger, a comic book-style leaflet outlining how various scenarios involving knives could be handled, will be announced at the No Knives Better Lives (NKBL) National Youth Conference in Glasgow.

In one of the scenarios, entitled About the Bevvy, youngsters are seen leaving a party when an alcohol-fuelled argument starts.

In another, aimed at tackling gang culture in Scotland's cities, the scenario suggests friends directly intervene before more serious crimes are committed.

The pamphlet, put together by the team at NKBL, is intended to be a more realistic solution in communities where reporting friends is seen as "unacceptable".

The Justice Secretary said: "Our approach to knife crime, focusing on prevention, is recognised across the UK and internationally, and in the last 10 years we have seen knife carrying across Scotland fall dramatically.

"In that time we have invested over £4m in NKBL.

"The Nae Danger resource is an excellent example of how young people can safely look after each other by changing behaviours within their own communities.

"There is still much to do and we will continue to work with NKBL and other partners to ensure the safety of our communities."

Vicki Ridley, senior development officer of NKBL at YouthLink Scotland, said: "Young people were telling us that they wouldn't automatically reach for reporting if they knew or suspected a friend was carrying a knife.

"When they told us that they would rather talk to their friend about the reasons why they were knife carrying and try to dissuade them, it made us sit up and take notice.

"This resource acknowledges the power of prevention that young people already possess and taps into natural instincts such as being a good friend, seeking help from responsible peers and looking out for one another."

