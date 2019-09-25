News stand: Bye bye Boris, get rid of me if you can
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, September 25.
Daily Record: Borexit.
The National: Bye bye Boris!
The Herald: Unlawful: PM misled Parliament, the people and Queen.
The Scotsman: Unlawful.
Edinburgh Evening News: Euro vision for city.
Financial Times: Johnson faces calls to resign as judges rule parliament's closure 'unlawful'.
Metro: Get rid of me if you can.
The Guardian: He misled the Queen, the people and parliament.
The Independent: Unlawful.
