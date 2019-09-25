Scammers target Thomas Cook customers with bogus calls

Police have warned those affected by the firm's liquidation to be vigilant over fake refund calls.

Thomas Cook: Scammer targeting customers. STV

Thomas Cook customers affected by the company's liquidation have been warned over bogus calls promising refunds.

Police Scotland issued the warning on Wednesday after several people were called by scammers claiming to be from the travel company.

It is believed that those responsible are making the calls in an attempt to gain access to customer's bank or personal details.

Officers have advised anyone that receives one of these calls to hang up and contact the company directly.

The travel giant ceased trading on Monday after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal, leaving an estimated 150,000 Britons abroad awaiting repatriation.

Earlier this week we told how one family's dream Disney holiday was lost and a couple's £50,000 wedding was left in jeopardy after the collapse.

Two websites dedicated to assisting those affected by Thomas Cook's liquidation were set up by the UK Government and Civil Aviation Authority as the company ceased trading.

Inspector Coleen Wylie said: "If you've been affected by the Thomas Cook liquidation, be aware that scammers may use this as an opportunity to target you. Be vigilant of unsolicited calls, texts or social media messages, asking for your personal or financial details, and don't automatically click on the links in unexpected emails.

"Remember, legitimate organisations will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your financial details, such as your PIN, banking passwords or card details. If you receive a call you are not expecting, hang up and contact the company directly using a known email or phone number.

"Any victims of such crimes, or anyone with any concerns can contact their local police station via 101."





