Pick-up artist who preyed on 'vulnerable' girls found guilty

Adnan Ahmed, known as Addy A-Game, posted videos on YouTube of him approaching young girls.

Glasgow Sheriff Court: Adnan Ahmed was convicted. © STV

A pick-up artist who posted online videos of himself approaching "young and vulnerable" girls is facing jail.

Adnan Ahmed spoke to five females between May 2016 and November 2018 in Glasgow City Centre and Uddingston.

Using the name 'Addy A-Game', the 38-year-old posted videos of him on YouTube approaching young girls to teach others how to pick up women.

Ahmed, from Maryhill, was found guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday of acting in a threatening and abusive manner causing fear or alarm.

The court heard he approached two schoolgirls who were then aged 16 and 17, in a secluded lane in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire in 2016.

The 17-year-old told jurors the father-of-one called her "pretty" and made her feel "uncomfortable."

She added: "He asked me if I was at school and what I was doing at school.

"He was asking if I had a boyfriend and I said no.

"He asked me if I was married as I was wearing a ring but not on my wedding ring finger.

"I said no and walked away.

"He then asked for my number and wanted to know if I wanted to go for coffee - I said no."

A 21-year-old woman broke down after telling the court Ahmed followed her through Glasgow in 2016.

The woman, who was then 18, said: "He tried to pull me close to him so he could kiss me, so I pushed him away.

"He put his hand on my cheek and other hand on my back and pulled me in.

"He just had pure lust in his eyes."

A 20-year-old woman thought Ahmed was playing a practical joke on her when he approached her on Buchanan Street in November last year.

'These convictions were a course of criminal contact involving young girls who were effected in a variety of ways.' Sheriff Lindsay Wood

She said: "He gave me a compliment and said that I looked like Kim Kardashian.

"I said 'whatever - is this a joke?'.

"As I watch (TV show) Impractical Jokers, I thought 'where is the cameras?'."

The woman told jurors that she felt "uncomfortable" and "intimidated" by the accused.

She told jurors: "I think he thought it was a challenge to go out with me."

Ahmed messaged her on social network Instagram, but she blocked him when he called her "racist" after she rejected his advances.

The jury found Ahmed guilty of all five charges on Wednesday.

Lawyer, Donna Armstrong, defending said: "He didn't want to cause anyone fear or alarm."

Sheriff Lindsay Wood deferred sentence for reports until next month.

He told Ahmed: "These convictions were a course of criminal contact involving young girls who were effected in a variety of ways.

"Two of them were schoolgirls and another was particularly vulnerable.

"These are of public concern."

Ahmed was remanded in custody prior to sentencing.

