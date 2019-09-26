News stand: The shameless PM, raiders of the lost bark
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, September 26.
The Scotsman: Johnson dares MPs: 'Vote me out and face an election'.
Edinburgh Evening News: Raiders of the lost bark.
The National: Secret plans for indyref2 are revealed.
The Herald: The shameless PM.
Daily Record: Have you no shame?
Financial Times: Defiant Johnson lays the ground for people v parliament election.
The Guardian: MPs' fury as Johnson claims to speak for Britain on Brexit.
The Independent: Applause but no apology.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.