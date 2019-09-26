Scots fishing value rises to £574m despite drop in catches

New figures show the increased value of cod and monkish helped contribute to the change.

The value of Scottish fishing catches last year rose by 1% despite a 4% drop in the amount caught.

New figures, published on Thursday by the Scottish Government, show the value of all fish landed in Scotland stood at £574m from 446,000 tonnes caught.

The increased value of cod and monkish helped contribute to the change.

Both the amount and the value of cod caught in 2018 jumped by a quarter from the year before, with 18,521 tonnes being landed by Scottish vessels, worth more than £43m.

Cod overtook haddock as the most valuable landed demersal fish by Scottish vessels, with such catches valued at just over £42.5m.

Fisheries secretary Fergus Ewing welcomed the statistics.

He said: "For a small nation in an EU member state operating within the Common Fisheries Policy, Scotland punches well above its weight in the European fishing sector.

"We have one of the largest white fish markets in Europe in Peterhead, our boats catch 8% of the total EU landings and the industry turnover exceeds half a billion pounds each year.

"Much of that money is the lifeblood of some our most vulnerable coastal communities, and so what these statistics tell us is very important."

He added: "It's therefore encouraging to see the total value of landings increase - although the story isn't positive across the board, with the total shellfish tonnage dropping again.

"That's a particular concern for an industry which could be one of the most adversely affected by the impacts of an EU exit, given the dependence of that sector on its export trade.

"We are working to ensure that more economic benefit is created for our coastal communities from the value of the fish being caught in Scottish waters.

"That is why we are introducing a landings target in this Parliament and will amend the current economic link licensing condition in our new approach to fisheries management.

"And the Scottish Government is more focused than ever on ensuring the continued protection of our marine environment, and working to the best possible scientific standards to secure the long term future of fish species."

Of the amount of fish caught by Scottish vessels last year 62% of the tonnage and 74% of the overall value was brought into Scotland, with more than 170,000 tonnes being landed at Fraserburgh.

Norway was found to be the country where the most fish from Scottish vessels were landed abroad, with 93,665 tonnes - worth £84,594.

The biggest decrease in both tonnage landed and value was in lobster.

The catch of nephrops - the most valuable of the Scottish shellfish stock - was down by 16%, with the value plummeting by 18% to just over £62m.

Despite the drop, nephrops still rank as the second most valuable catch for Scottish vessels, behind mackerel at £163.7m.

The Scottish fishing fleet grew by 1%, with 24 extra vessels being registered last year compared to 2017.

Employment on Scottish boats also rose by 1% last year, representing 61 fishermen entering the workforce last year.

