News stand: FM slams attempts to 'rig' indyref2, out of order
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, September 27.
Daily Record: BoJo's dirty Brextrick.
The Herald: Ministers write off £135m in tax-funded loan deals.
The National: FM slams unionist attempts to 'rig' indyref2.
The Scotsman: Out of order.
The Telegraph: Cummings: What do MPs expect?
Financial Times: White House covered up Trump's Ukraine call, says whistleblower.
The Guardian: White House accused of cover-up over Trump call.
The Independent: Johnson, the Tory donor and a £1.6bn oil deal backed by UK taxpayers.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.