  • STV
  • MySTV

Editor's note: In defence of compassionate drug coverage

Steven Ladurantaye

Why it's important to focus on work being done to put an end to the country's drug crisis.

drugs letter to steve, september 2019
STV

The solution to Scotland's drug problem may just have little to do with those who use drugs and everything to do with those who do not.

Thousands of hours have been spent trying to solve the drug epidemic that killed more than 1187 people last year - a 27% increase from the year before with no signs of slowing down in 2019.

Tangible proposals tend to focus on those who take the drugs - which makes sense when you consider they're the ones most likely to be killed by the poisons they're compelled to take into their bodies

Many suggestions to eliminate the problem are ambitious and controversial - safe injection sites where those who use drugs can deal with their addictions in an environment where they are unlikely to overdose and far more likely to get help or decriminalisation to remove the criminal stigma that keeps people from accessing help that is available.

But these interventions are unlikely to go very far without the support and understanding from those in the community - something that was jarringly clear from a handwritten letter delivered to the newsroom last week whose all-caps content highlight the enormity of the crisis and the near-impossibility of providing help to those who want to reboot their lives.

"How much time are you going to give to these horrible drug addicts on your news programmes?" the writer asked. 

"It's all self-inflicted, the more of them who die the better, they are a dreg on society, none of them would be missed... let's have sensible news."

The source of his anger was a documentary STV News produced called Finding a Fix, which highlighted real stories from Dundee. 

A man who lost his wife to drugs. A mother fighting to keep her daughter from relapsing. A woman battling to help others after overcoming her own addiction.

An audience member's letter to STV News.
An audience member's letter to STV News. STV

This documentary was followed up by a chunky piece of reporting on the Dundee Drug Commission, which released its report last month and was the focus of a large piece of our news programming when it was finally made available to the public.

The report contained some of the usual recommendations - better leadership in the community, streamlined access to services. But it also spoke of the need for better conversations, something which seems easy to roll your eyes at from a distance.

"The problems of the past must be left behind and a culture of openness, honesty, respect and trust must be central to the partnership as it takes forward this work," commission chairman Robert Peat said as the commission recommended challenging the stigma towards people who use drugs and their families.

The letter writer - who left his name but not a return address - is as much to blame for society's failure to help those who use drugs as the many other socio-economic forces that led them toward drugs in the first place. 

The news industry hasn't covered itself in glory over the years either, focusing on the more sensational problems than the practical solutions being put in place around the world to help people turn their lives around when they are at their most vulnerable.

So despite his misplaced disgust, our letter writer is correct to call out for more sensible news.

I can't respond to the writer, so I'll go ahead and say it here: We will spend as much time as we can reporting on the work being done in our communities to put an end to the country's drug crisis. We'll be constructive - focusing on solutions instead of problems.

Our letter writer may believe that each drug death is a net gain for society. We do not.

And that's why we'll keep doing "sensible news".

Steven Ladurantaye is STV's Head of News and Current Affairs. If you'd like to talk to him about anything you've seen or read on STV News you can contact him by email at steve.ladurantaye@stv.tv

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.