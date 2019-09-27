Q&A: What happens when a company suddenly shuts down?

After the collapse of firms such as Thomas Cook, what rights do staff and customers have?

Thomas Cook shut down on Monday. STV

Thousands of Thomas Cook staff are facing a worrying future after the travel giant shut down earlier this week.

Meanwhile, many of its customers have been left in limbo, unsure whether their holidays will go ahead or if they'll ever get their money back.

The firm employed around 9000 people in the UK, but they've now been left without a job, while huge numbers of holidaymakers are being brought home by other airlines under a government-led operation.

It's a nightmare scenario for anyone - to suddenly learn your job no longer exists. So what can you do? What rights do you have?

And if you're a customer of Thomas Cook who's already paid for your next holiday, can you get your money back?

We asked Scots legal firm Jackson Boyd for its advice.

Employees' rights

Redundancy payment

Provided the employee has two years' continuous service, they will be entitled to statutory redundancy pay. This is based on the employee's gross salary (subject to a statutory cap of £525 per week), their age and amount of complete years' completed. A statutory redundancy calculator can be found on the UK Government website.

Notice pay

Employees will be entitled to their statutory or contractual notice payment. In circumstances where the collapse deprived employees of notice pay, the company is in breach of contract, and therefore a sum can be claimed.

Outstanding payments including holiday pay

Any wages unpaid to employees and workers at the date of liquidation will be owed to them, and similarly in relation to accrued and outstanding holiday pay.

Protective Award

Employees would be able to claim for Protective Award, to compensate for failure to consult with them regarding the ultimate redundancy situation. The award for this is up to 90 days' pay and requires an Employment Tribunal Claim to be raised.

Payment from the National Insurance Fund

In the event the company cannot pay these debts to their employees, applications can be made to the National Insurance Fund for money you're entitled to.

Employment Tribunal Claims

There are time limits for raising any claim in the Employment Tribunal, and any workers wishing to pursue a claim relating to the above issues must do so within three months (subject to any extension provided by participating in ACAS Early Conciliation, which is now compulsory before pursuing a claim).

Customers' questions

I've already booked a Thomas Cook package holiday for 2020 - will I lose my money?

If you have purchased a Thomas Cook package holiday you should be covered by protection scheme ATOL and receive your money back. Everything paid for as part of a package holiday, including fights, accommodations excursions and car hire, should be refunded.

In more specific cases, such as wedding packages, there may be additional things that could be affected. Specialist insurance such as wedding insurance is likely the only way to recover these costs.

I'm paying for my 2020 Thomas Cook holiday via direct debt - should I stop paying?

If you still have payments to make you should cancel any direct debits immediately. Any payments made before September 23 should be protected and refunded by ATOL.

I have a flight-only Thomas Cook booking - will my booking be protected?

If you have a flight-only booking (including UK domestic flights) your booking should be protected by ATOL if you booked your flights but did not receive your tickets immediately.

I'm currently on a Thomas Cook holiday - what do I do?

If you are currently on a Thomas Cook holiday your hotel will have been paid for up front so you do not need to worry. Depending on your package your flights may have been affected.

If your flights are part of your package and you are booked on Thomas Cook Airline flight, your flight will not be operating. ATOL are providing new flights to return you to the UK until October 6. After this date you will have to make your own place to return home. If you are on a holiday package covered by ATOL the costs for arranging your own travel home will be refunded.

If your flights are part of your package but are not with a Thomas Cook Airline it will still be valid. However, airport transfer may not be operating.

