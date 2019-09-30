Green developments 'may not need planning permission'

New proposals would mean developments tackling climate change would not need approval.

New proposal: Electric vehicle charging could automatically be approved. Pixabay

Developments across Scotland that help tackle climate change could no longer need planning permission under new proposals.

Local renewable energy and electric vehicle charging are examples of projects that could automatically be approved.

The draft proposals are being considered as part of a bid to implement a shake-up of planning laws.

Planning minister Kevin Stewart said: "Planning has a key role to play in addressing climate change and radically reducing our emissions.

"Removing red tape from some of the highest priority projects can be a big step towards our goal of a net-zero carbon future.

"These proposals mark a new way forward for planning in Scotland.

"Our health, wellbeing and prosperity can be affected by where we live so it is important we get it right.

"Empowering communities to have a positive say in shaping their future is central to our vision, where people and local authorities across Scotland work closely together for all our benefit."

Also included in the plan are measures to empower people, communities and organisations to get involved in planning.

There are also proposals to deliver more affordable homes in rural areas.

The Scottish Government has set an aim for the country to reduce its emissions to net-zero by 2045.

