News stand: PM throws down gauntlet to SNP, save our services
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Daily Record - Get a grip of kids crisis.
Edinburgh Evening News - Save Our Services.
The Herald - Police left injured by assaults rockets by one-third.
The Times - Prime minister throws down gauntlet to SNP.
The National - Scottish Tories U-turn on No-Deal.
The Scotsman - SNP pushes for a compromise caretaker PM to oust Johnson.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.