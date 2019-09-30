Heart disease: 'Women receiving poorer treatment than men'

Too many women 'dying needlessly' or failing to recover from a heart attack.

Women in Scotland at risk of heart disease are not receiving the same level of care as men, according to the British Heart Foundation.

Ischaemic heart disease kills nearly three times as many women as breast cancer in Scotland

The charity's new report, Bias and Biology, said too many women were "dying needlessly" or failing to recover from a heart attack.

It has been put down to the way doctors check for symptoms, said Professor Colin Berry, the University of Glasgow and Golden Jubilee National Hospital's director of research and development.

He said: "Ischaemic heart disease manifests differently in men and women.

"We are adept in medicine at making a diagnosis for a coronary problem, but we are less well placed for making the same diagnosis for a small vessel problem, potentially raising bias in how medicine makes a positive diagnosis in a women with a heart attack and a man with a heart attack."

Claire Maguire suffered two heart attacks at the age of 40. STV

There are currently around 100,000 women in Scotland living with heart disease and each year ischaemic heart disease, including heart attacks and angina, kills around 2600 of them.



Claire Craig from Newton Mearns suffered two heart attacks at the age of 40 in the space of a couple of hours.

The 47-year-old originally put her chest pains down to discomfort and indigestion, not realising they were a warning of heart disease.

"I never thought it would be anything I would experience," she said. "I was working hard, looking after my two kids, I was never at the doctors.

"I didn't really think too much of it at all"

The Scottish Government recently committed to a Women's Health Plan, which will include action to address inequalities for women with heart disease.

