News Stand: Jammy Oliver, Boris bid to block Sturgeon
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland with the STV News Stand.
Daily Record: Jammy Oliver- TV star faces backlash over payout.
The National: Fury over Boris bid to block FM from conference.
Metro Scotland: 47 trains cancelled every day.
The Herald: Scots Tories want election in spring after Salmond trial.
The Scotsman: Scots Tories fear being 'punished' in winter poll.
Edinburgh Evening News: Thank you for saving my life.
