Almost 1000 told of partner's abusive past through scheme

Abuse: increasing number of victims told of partner's past

By Graeme Murray

Almost 1000 people have been told about their partner's abusive past in the last year.

Figures show an increasing number of victims have made requests through the Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse in Scotland.

Between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019, 924 disclosures were made under the scheme introduced by Police Scotland four years ago.

The number of requests have increased year-on-year and in the past year alone rose by 59% to 2177.

The figures takes into account applications under both the Right to Ask which are received from individuals.

They also include information revealed under 'Power to Tell', where Police Scotland can make a disclosure to safeguard a person.

Police Scotland said they have seen a rise in reports STV

Since the scheme was launched in 2015, 5700 requests have been received and 2760 disclosures have been made.

Police Scotland says its promotion of the scheme has led to a 71% rise in applications made under the Power to Tell.

Detective superintendent Gordon McCreadie, Police Scotland's national lead for domestic abuse said: "Domestic abuse is unacceptable and it is vital that we collectively use every tool at our disposal to prevent abuse from happening in the first place.

"The scheme is an important tool in tackling domestic abuse and it is really encouraging that our officers are increasingly using it to protect people at risk of harm.

"Anyone who is concerned about their partner's past, or who thinks their friend or colleague may be subject to domestic abuse can make an application under the scheme.

"Where a risk is identified a disclosure will be made to the person at risk of abuse enabling them to make an informed choice about continuing the relationship or making themselves safe.

"We do not tolerate domestic abuse. We investigate fully all reports received and perpetrators should expect to face the full consequences of their abusive behaviour."

