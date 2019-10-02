News stand: Sickening, Boris fuels 'biggest ever' indy march
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Daily Record - Sickening.
The Herald - A vision for dementia care in Scotland.
Edinburgh Evening News - Boris fuels 'biggest ever' indy march.
The Times - Furious prince hits out at 'bullying' of Meghan.
The Scotsman - Delay Brexit and risk 'chaos' of indyref, Johnson warns.
The National - Scottish Tories 'brought into line' with UK.
