Enchanted Forest: Spectacular show lights up for visitors

Around 80,000 people are expected to visit this year's sound and light event.

Enchanted Forest: The event opened on Wednesday night. Enchanted Forest

Hundreds of people have been given the chance to visit a new sound and light event in Perthshire ahead of its grand opening.

The Enchanted Forest opens at Faskally Woods in Pitlochry on Thursday for a month-long run, with around 80,000 visitors expected again this year.

Cosmos, the event for 2019, includes a seven-metre inflatable projection dome and a tree canopy encouraging visitors to walk around and look up to the skies.

Spectacular: The light and sound show attracts thousands. Enchanted Forest

Ian Sim, Enchanted Forest Community Trust chairman, said: "Now in its 18th year, The Enchanted Forest continues to break the boundaries of what is possible for a sound and light show, and we are especially proud of our 2019 show, Cosmos.

"I would encourage those still without tickets to snap up the last remaining few as soon as possible.

"The exciting thing about The Enchanted Forest is that the theme changes every year and we are constantly raising the bar in terms of what is possible.

"Although this brings its own challenges, we are delighted that the team relish this kind of creative challenge and work collaboratively to deliver what is going to be a truly unique and, literally, an 'out of this world' experience."

Amazing: The event takes place within Faskally Woods. Enchanted Forest

