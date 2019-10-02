Former STV journalist's film to highlight dementia care 

Mike Edwards is backing Alzheimer Scotland's campaign to highlight inequities in dementia care.

Former STV journalist Mike Edwards

Former STV News journalist Mike Edwards has created a documentary to highlight the inequities in dementia care.

Backed by the charity Alzheimer Scotland, he wants to urge politicians of all parties to back his and the charity's call that would see dementia treated in the same way as any other medical condition.

Several years ago Mike's mother was diagnosed with the condition, since retiring he has become her full-time carer at their home.

He said: "I'm fortunate that I can look after my mum every day at home, but a lot of people aren't in the same position and are struggling with the cost of care.

"I really wanted to help tell their stories in this short documentary."

Mike with his mother on her 90th birthday

The Fair Dementia Care Commission was established by charity Alzheimer Scotland to consider inequality in access to health care.

It also looked at the disproportionate impact of social care charges faced by people with advanced dementia, their families and carers in Scotland.

The Commission found people with advanced dementia are faced with an estimated £50.9m per year in in charges for primarily health and nursing care needs.

Mike added: "I've learnt from other people in similar, but different, situations that the struggles that they've had to go through, selling their family homes that would ordinarily go to their children to pay for dementia care. Now that is unfair."