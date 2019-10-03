News Stand: 'Cruel and depraved', Dismay in Brussels
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: 'Urban hunter' jailed for feeding cats to killer dogs.
The Scottish Sun: 'Cruel and depraved sicko' gave dogs pet cats to maul and kill.
The National: Johnson's new brexit proposal 'set up to fail'.
The Herald: Fracking to be banned in Scotland indefinitely.
The Times of Scotland: Brussels keeps Johnson guessing on Brexit deal.
The Guardian: Dismay in Brussels as Johnson finally reveals his Brexit plan.
