Car set on fire after driver ploughs through restaurant 

San Vincenzo in South Lanarkshire was left extensively damaged following the blaze attack.

A car has ploughed through the back of an Italian restaurant before being set alight during a deliberate attack in South Lanarkshire.

San Vincenzo, in Bothwell, was left destroyed after the driver rammed the doors during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene on Main Street shortly before 1am.

No-one was injured during the incident but officers believe it was a deliberate attack.

Staff at the fire-hit restaurant posted images on social media showing a burnt-out car and the damage of the building's interior.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a report of wilful fire-raising and vandalism at a restaurant in Bothwell.

"A vehicle caused damage to the rear of the San Vincenzo restaurant on Main Street and a fire had to be extinguished.

"Nobody was injured but the restaurant was extensively damaged."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted to a fire within premises on Main Street, Bothwell, at 12.47am on Thursday, October 3.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances and a height appliance to extinguish the fire. Crews left after making the area safe."

