Carlaw calls for SNP to back Johnson's new deal proposals

At FMQs the Scottish Tory leader called for compromise in an attempt to reach a negotiated deal.

The Scottish Tories interim leader PA

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw has called on the SNP to back a Brexit deal after new proposals for a deal were outlined by Boris Johnson.

Speaking at FMQs, Carlaw asked Nicola Sturgeon if she has regrets her MPs did not vote for deals previously put forward in the House of Commons.

Carlaw called for compromise on all sides of the Brexit debate.

He said: "We are at the eleventh hour, there is a need on all sides to compromise if we are going to reach a negotiated settlement. Yet the record of this SNP Government has been to fail to do so.

"The First Minister repeatedly says she will do anything possible to stop no-deal but despite three opportunities so far this year, her MPs haven't ever voted for a deal.

"Does she regret not ordering her MPs to vote for a deal when she had the chance?"

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister said: "My alternative to no deal is no Brexit, that's what the people of Scotland voted for.

"All of the efforts I made at compromise to keep us in the single market and the customs union were spurned and cast aside by Theresa May.

"I will not support an option which takes us not just out of the EU, but out of the single market and the customs union.

"But Jackson Carlaw has no credibility on this, or perhaps on anything else after the events of this week.

"He's gone from being an enthusiastic remainer to a Boris Johnson-loving no-deal Brexiteer in what seems like a heartbeat."

Sturgeon accused Carlaw of abandoning the interests of the Scottish people on Brexit. She suggested Tory MSPs would now look to remove him as interim leader of the party.

She said: "He has completely abandoned the interests of the Scottish people - shame on him for that. No wonder his colleagues now want to get rid of him.

"I have to say, I thought Labour were the masters of getting rid of leaders, but at least they wait until the leader's elected before they try to oust them. "Jackson Carlaw's about to be ousted before he's even elected."

Carlaw responded: "The real shame is a First Minister who is prepared to conspire to make Jeremy Corbyn Prime Minister of this country.

"And typically, the First Minister confirms that there has never been a referendum this century the result of which she's prepared to accept, support or implement - that's not democracy."

