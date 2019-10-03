Wildlife has declined 'nearly a quarter over five decades'

The latest State of Nature report shows the erosion and loss of nature in Scotland continues.

Report: Wildlife has declined over the past five decades. Pixabay

Wildlife in Scotland has declined by nearly a quarter in the five decades since monitoring began, according to a new report.

The latest State of Nature report, dubbed the most comprehensive ever produced, showed a 24% decline in average species abundance across monitored wildlife.

It also revealed that since recording began, 49% of Scottish species have decreased while 28% have increased and, of the 6413 species found in Scotland, around 11% have been classified as threatened with extinction.

Paul Walton, lead author on the Scotland report, said: "This report draws on the best available data on Scotland's biodiversity, produced by partnerships between conservation NGOs, research institutes, government and agencies, and thousands of dedicated volunteers.

"The output confirms that, averaged across species, the erosion and loss of nature in Scotland continues.

"But it also highlights how much we still have to lose, and some of the incredible work that is already under way to hold on to it.

"Scotland is uniquely placed to set a global example in responding to the twin climate and ecological crises.

"We must invest our ingenuity to integrate policies, to devise complementary solutions, to cooperate across sectors and tackle these twin global crises simultaneously.

"We must, critically see a step change in how we resource the conservation of all our biodiversity and develop nature-based approaches to climate change.

"If we do so, we can lead the way towards the transformative change that nature demands."

Moths have seen a decrease of 25% in abundance, while butterflies have shown a slight increase in average abundance of 9%.

Of nine mammal species assessed since 1998, their abundance has also declined by 9%.

The monitoring period for seabirds is shorter but the average numbers of 12 species of breeding seabirds have declined by 38% while surface feeding birds like kittiwake or species that depend on them to find prey, such as Arctic skua, have seen major declines of 72% and 77%.

