STV Children's Appeal raises more than £2.5m for charity

This year's show was hosted by Lorraine Kelly and Emma Cameron in Glasgow.

Children's Appeal: Over £2.5m raised.

This year's STV Children's Appeal has raised more than £2.5m for charities throughout Scotland.

The appeal reached its climax with a annual live-show hosted by Lorraine Kelly and Emma Cameron in Glasgow on Friday.

Raising over £20m since its launch, the STV Children's Appeal supports children and young people across Scotland.

Friday night also seen STV Weather Presenter Sean Batty take part in a special edition of Catchphrase and STV News presenter John Mackay hit in the face with a cream-pie after a group of schoolkids took over the news room.

Lorraine Kelly then paid a visit to the Still Game team who were performing a live show in-front a sold out crowd at the Hydro.

Viewers also got the chance to hear about the charities and community projects supported by the Appeal and find out how the money makes a real difference to the lives of Scotland's children.

Lorraine Kelly, trustee of the STV Children's Appeal said: "It's been another fantastic year for the STV Children's Appeal and once again, we have seen an incredible level of support from communities up and down the country.

"This year we've seen so much generosity as schools, local businesses and individuals have given their time and commitment to raise funds for children and young people in Scotland - whilst having lots of fun together."

The total raised was £2,561,732.

