'Flooding likely' as weather warning for heavy rain issued

Flooding likely: Weather warning issues.

A yellow weather warning has been issued with large parts of Scotland set to be hit with heavy rain.

The Met Office has warned that flooding to homes and businesses is likely and power supplies could also be affected by the heavy down pour.

Most of central Scotland, the Borders and Tayside, including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee are all expected to in the affected area.

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are also likely with drivers also warned that journey times will likely be longer than usual.

The Be Aware weather warning is in place from midnight on Saturday to around 6pm on Sunday afternoon.

