£200,000 pledged for projects supporting veterans

Veterans: More funding to be dedicated.

More funding is to be dedicated to organisations which work with military veterans.

The £200,000 pot will be launched by veterans minister Graeme Dey on Monday at the Armed Forces and Veterans Champions Gathering.

With £120,000 from Holyrood and £80,000 from partner Standard Life Aberdeen, the cash will help support projects aimed at improving the lives of veterans.

The fund was created in 2008, and since then more than £1.4m has been invested in 150 projects across the country.

Mr Dey said: "Veterans are a great asset to our country.

"It is our aim to make Scotland the destination of choice for those who have previously served in the Armed Forces, which is why I am delighted to announce this continued support for them and their families.

"Over the years, the projects funded have provided unique and innovative approaches to aiding our veterans' community.

"I look forward to seeing the bids that veterans organisations put forward - and warmly welcome those that work with families to consider applying to this valuable fund."

Chris Hughes, executive chairman of Veterans Scotland, welcomed the "continuing support which will directly benefit those leaving the services and veterans and their families".

Sandy MacDonald, head of corporate sustainability at Standard Life Aberdeen, said: "We all benefit when veterans and their families are able to prosper after military service.

"We are delighted to again be collaborating with Scottish Government and Veterans Scotland to help make that happen."

