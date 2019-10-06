  • STV
Authorities 'turning blind eye' to unlawful evictions

STV

Authorities have been accused of turning a 'blind eye' to rogue landlords.

Evictions: Authorities accused of turning a blind eye.
Evictions: Authorities accused of turning a blind eye. STV

Authorities have been accused of turning a "blind eye" to rogue landlords after it was found there have been no successful challenges to unlawful evictions since new powers were introduced.

The wrongful termination order came into effect across Scotland in December 2017, setting out what tenants can do if they are misled about why they are told to leave a property.

Since then, only two cases have been brought to a housing tribunal - both of which were unsuccessful.

A union for tenants has now claimed authorities need to be more proactive to tackle landlords who attempt to flout the legislation.

Gordon Maloney, from Living Rent, told the PA news agency: "The Government and the tribunal have washed their hands of this enforcement, instead putting the onus on tenants facing eviction and homelessness.

"No tenant has been able to successfully challenge such an eviction through the tribunal.

"Once more, strong regulation on paper is being undermined by turning a blind eye to landlords breaking the law, and it has to change.

"The Government and councils must take a much more proactive role in protecting tenants from illegal evictions and the tribunal process must be improved to actually guarantee tenants the rights they already have in law."

There are 18 grounds on which someone can be given notice to leave a property.

These are divided into four groups which include it being required for another purpose, the status of the tenant, their conduct or there is a legal reason why the tenancy cannot continue.

Other purposes for the property include that the landlord wishes to sell it or let a family member move in, among other reasons.

If a tenancy has been ended in a way which is believed to be because of misleading information, the tenant or former tenant can apply to the tribunal for a wrongful termination order.

Mr Maloney added that putting the responsibility on tenants to bring cases forward was failing, as it is "not credible" to suggest there are not some landlords who are unlawfully evicting tenants.

A Judicial Office for Scotland spokeswoman said: "Tribunals act independently and impartially basing judicial decisions on the law and on the facts arising from the evidence before them.

"If either party disagrees with a decision they have two routes to seek a reconsideration.

"They may seek a review from the tribunal in the interests of justice - and they may seek permission to appeal to the Upper Tribunal based on a point of law."

The Private Housing (Tenancies) (Scotland) Act 2016 brought in the new private residential tenancy, which aims to give tenants greater security, stability and predictability.

A recent Scottish Government survey found 77% of private renters were either very or fairly confident they would know what to do if they wanted to make a formal complaint about their landlord.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: "We have taken significant action to increase security and stability for those living in the private rented sector, including addressing unlawful eviction and wrongful terminations.

"Our private residential tenancy, which came into force at the end of 2017, made tenancies open-ended and stopped landlords evicting tenants simply because their tenancy agreement has reached its end date.

"We continue to work with partners to increase awareness of tenancy rights and further protect tenants against illegal evictions."

