Teachers beat Instagram stars to be named top influencers

Teachers have beaten Instagram and YouTube stars to be named as Scotland's top influencers in a new survey.

New research revealed two fifths (40%) of Scottish adults said that, excluding family and friends, teachers have the greatest opportunity to inspire and shape future minds.

The same could be said by just 21% for social media influencers and 7% for celebrities, according to the online survey commissioned by the Scottish Government.

Nearly two thirds (62%) said between one and five teachers helped to positively influence or inspire them to become the person they are today.

The majority (68%) could also still remember the name of their favourite teacher.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "These findings show the important role that teachers continue to play in our society and the opportunity they have to make a real difference to future generations.

"In a culture where the influence of social media and celebrities can sometimes put a lot of pressure on young people, it's reassuring to see that the nation still recognise the long-term impact and influence teachers can have.

"By choosing a career in teaching, you can make a big difference to a young person's life.

"It's a highly rewarding, inspiring career that comes with many benefits.

"If you're driven and ambitious, there are career progression opportunities too.

"I'd encourage all the undergraduates out there to consider getting into teaching."

Maxine McNeill qualified in 2014 and has been teaching at Bell Baxter High School in Fife for four years.

The 29-year-old said: "It's great to see this new research on teachers as it's something my friends always say to me - that I'm the real influencer.

"It makes me laugh but it's always struck a chord with me because it's true.

"I love my job and realise what an important role I'm in because I can really make a difference to young people's lives. "

