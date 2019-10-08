News stand: Provost blows £8000 on shoes and clothes

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, October 8.

Read all about it: Front page news across Scotland on Tuesday.

The Herald: 'It's no-one's business what private life Boris and I did or didn't have'.

Daily Record: Provost blows £8000 on shoes and clothes.

The National: 'How we can use independence to end poverty'.

The i: Drop immunity for wife of US diplomat who fled UK, says PM.

The Guardian: No-deal Brexit would raise public debt to 50-year high, Johnson told.

The Independent: Allen joins Lib Dems as she warns of Tory split.

Edinburgh Evening News: Slow on the uptake.

