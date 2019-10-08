  • STV
  • MySTV

Dead whale and unborn calf washed-up tangled in fishing net

STV

The minke and her foetus were found by a ranger on an Orkney beach.

Washed-up: Whale and foetus found on beach.
Washed-up: Whale and foetus found on beach. Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme

By Graeme Murray

A dead minke whale and her unborn calf have been found washed-up on an Orkney beach after becoming entangled in a fishing net.

The whales were discovered by a ranger on Sanday and the case is being investigated by Scottish Marine Animal Strandings' volunteers.

They say the animal, which comes under the baleen category of whales, would have struggled to feed or swim properly after being caught up in the fishing net.

It appears to have been dragged behind a fishing vessel before the whale drowned.

Following the discovery on September 20, a spokesman for SMASS said: "Yet another baleen whale found to be a victim of entanglement, this time an adult female minke whale, which was found washed up dead tangled in fishing net.

"This case was found on Sanday, Orkney and comprehensively investigated by some of the SMASS volunteers on Orkney.

"The animal was in excellent body condition and pregnant with a mid-term foetus. It looked like it had become recently entangled in a section of discarded or lost fishing net- this had become jammed in the baleen and then dragged behind the animal.

"This would have hugely impaired the animal from feeding or swimming normally and likely led to an exhausting last few hours of life. Based on the flank bruising and lungs, it appears this creature live stranded and drowned in the surfline."

Environmentalists say fishing nets are a growing global concern and lost and discarded nets are a huge hazard to marine life. They also blame fishermen for disposing of nets overboard irresponsibly.

A spokesman for SMASS added: "Of course there are situations where gear is lost by accident of misfortune, but, where it isn't, there is just no excuse for wilfully throwing this stuff overboard. Surely it's not too much to ask for it to be brought back ashore and disposed of in a responsible way?"

A second Orkney entanglement case was reported in the same week, around the neighbouring islands of Westray.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.