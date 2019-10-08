Football fans asked what they think of ties with police

Survey launched in the wake of the Independent Review of Football Policing in Scotland report.

Policing at football is under the microscope. © STV

Football supporters are being asked to tell Police Scotland how they feel the force engages with them.

A survey has been launched in the wake of the Independent Review of Football Policing in Scotland report, which was commissioned by Police Scotland last year.

The report - written by Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts - said policing at football in Scotland was generally fit for purpose, however it highlighted a number of issues.

It revealed "significant" concerns over the safety of fans inside Scottish stadiums, illustrated by incidents of clubs deliberately selling more tickets than their capacity and safety certificates being issued without inspections being carried out.

Chief Inspector Campbell Crawford, head of Police Scotland's national football unit, said the force wanted views on how it engaged with supporters and the wider public about football policing.

He said: "Getting views directly from supporters is extremely important and a real step forward for us.

"We are keen that people understand that our role at football is to support the event organiser, as well as understanding what people expect from us.

"We are transforming the way we communicate with Scotland's football supporters and we now need as many of them as possible to take part in the survey.

"We also want to make sure that the communities who host football matches are involved. We know policing operations has an effect on them too."

Ch Insp Crawford said the feedback, which can be provided here, would directly influence a "new engagement strategy" at Police Scotland.

Key findings in the Independent Review of Football Policing in Scotland report included:

Police Scotland has significant capabilities, fitting for second largest force in the UK.

It has experienced and highly competent commanders.

There are inconsistencies with fan safety across the nation.

Despite some good examples fan engagement can be improved.

The role of FOCUS (Football Coordination Unit for Scotland) should be reviewed.

Excellent examples of diversionary activity.

A need to make better use of football banning orders.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.