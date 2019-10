Travel agent snaps up hundreds of Thomas Cook stores

Hays Travel has already recruited more than 400 staff from its fallen rival.

Thomas Cook stores shut down suddenly last month. STV

Independent travel agent Hays Travel has said it will buy 555 stores from Thomas Cook after the holiday company collapsed late last month.

Hays has already recruited 421 former Thomas Cook staff and has offered employment to more of the airline's personnel.

The company now intends to reopen the shops immediately, potentially saving up to 2500 further jobs.

All passengers who were stuck abroad have been returned to the UK.

The deal will boost the high street presence of Hays, the UK's largest independent travel group.

"This represents an important step in the liquidation process, as we seek to realise the company's assets," said David Chapman, the official receiver of Thomas Cook.

John and Irene Hays, managing director and group chair of Hays Travel, said: "Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people. We look forward to working with many of them."