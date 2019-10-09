Hays travel agent to open 24 Scots stores on Thursday

Independent travel agent Hays Travel has said it will buy 555 stores from Thomas Cook.

Thomas Cook: Collapsed last week. STV

Hays travel agent has confirmed that it will open 24 stores in Scotland after recruiting them from defunct holiday firm Thomas Cook.

The independent travel agent has also hired more than 70 former staff who lost their jobs when the travel agent collapsed last month.

Hays, which has already recruited 421 former Thomas Cook staff and has offered employment to more of the airline's personnel, said it will buy 555 stores from the travel agent

The company now intends to reopen the shops immediately, potentially saving up to 2500 jobs throughout the UK.

A spokesperson confirmed to STV News that they will open 55 stores on Thursday with 24 of them in Scotland.

The deal will boost the high street presence of Hays, the UK's largest independent travel group.

"This represents an important step in the liquidation process, as we seek to realise the company's assets," said David Chapman, the official receiver of Thomas Cook.

John and Irene Hays, managing director and group chair of Hays Travel, said: "Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people. We look forward to working with many of them."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.