News stand: 'There will be corpses on the streets'

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, October 10.

The Scotsman: Johnson set for last-ditch talks as no-deal looms.

The Herald: Scots face paying hundreds to park at workplace.

The National: A declaration for independence.

Daily Record: Cops called to McCann family bust-up.

The Evening Times: 'There will be corpses on the streets'.

The Guardian: The 20 firms behind a third of all global carbon emissions.

Financial Times: OECD unveils taxation overhaul to squeeze more from Big Tech.

Edinburgh Evening News: 'Someone is going to be killed'.

